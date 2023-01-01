Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Arugula salad in
Harlem
/
New York
/
Harlem
/
Arugula Salad
Harlem restaurants that serve arugula salad
PIZZA
Bono Tratoria
3658 Broadway, New York
Avg 4.5
(1188 reviews)
Arugula Salad
$12.00
pear, young pecorino cheese & lemon dressing
More about Bono Tratoria
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
300 W 114th St, New York
Avg 4.1
(1491 reviews)
Roasted Beet Arugula Salad
$15.00
More about Melbas Restaurant - Harlem, NY
