Calamari in
Harlem
/
New York
/
Harlem
/
Calamari
Harlem restaurants that serve calamari
PIZZA
Bono Trattoria
3658 Broadway, New York
Avg 4.5
(1188 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$15.00
w/ spicy tomato sauce
More about Bono Trattoria
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Melba's Restaurant
300 W 114th St, New York
Avg 4.1
(1491 reviews)
Classic Calamari
$12.95
With Homemade Marinara Sauce
More about Melba's Restaurant
