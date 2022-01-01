Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Harlem

Go
Harlem restaurants
Toast

Harlem restaurants that serve calamari

Fried Calamari image

PIZZA

Bono Trattoria

3658 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.5 (1188 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$15.00
w/ spicy tomato sauce
More about Bono Trattoria
Item pic

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Melba's Restaurant

300 W 114th St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1491 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Calamari$12.95
With Homemade Marinara Sauce
More about Melba's Restaurant

