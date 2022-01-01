Cheese fries in Harlem
Harlem restaurants that serve cheese fries
FRENCH FRIES
At The Wallace
3612 Broadway, New York
|Fried Cheese Curds
|$12.00
Fried cheese curds, my babies. Add some sauces to the mix and don't be an amateur.
Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem
100 W 124th St, New York
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.25
Regular fries, drowned in our house slow-cooked chili, and gooey cheese sauce.
|Cheese Fries
|$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.