Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Harlem

Go
Harlem restaurants
Toast

Harlem restaurants that serve cheese fries

Fried Cheese Curds image

FRENCH FRIES

At The Wallace

3612 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.3 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Cheese Curds$12.00
Fried cheese curds, my babies. Add some sauces to the mix and don't be an amateur.
More about At The Wallace
Item pic

 

Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem

100 W 124th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili Cheese Fries$7.25
Regular fries, drowned in our house slow-cooked chili, and gooey cheese sauce.
Cheese Fries$4.75
Regular Fries topped with cheesy goodness. The cheese sauce is served on the side. Serving Suggestion: reheat sauce in the microwave before serving.
More about Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem

Browse other tasty dishes in Harlem

Mac And Cheese

Jerk Chicken

Caesar Salad

Fish Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Chili

Collard Greens

Grits

Map

More near Harlem to explore

Midtown East

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

West Village

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (54 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (362 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (291 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (291 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1445 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston