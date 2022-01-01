Chicken sandwiches in Harlem
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York
|Chimi Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Pulled chicken, chimichurri, smoked
onions, mayo, melted swiss.
|Hello Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.50
Pulled chicken, Hello Buffalo Sauce,
blue cheese dressing, pickled celery.
Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem
100 W 124th St, New York
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
Jerk fried breast and Caribbean slaw & jerk mayo
|Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.50
Fried chicken breast with pickles and creamy slaw.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon and crushed ruffles & mayo