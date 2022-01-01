Chicken sandwiches in Harlem

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

700 W. 125th Street at 12th, New York

Avg 4.5 (1210 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chimi Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Pulled chicken, chimichurri, smoked
onions, mayo, melted swiss.
Hello Buffalo Pulled Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Pulled chicken, Hello Buffalo Sauce,
blue cheese dressing, pickled celery.
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Item pic

 

Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem

100 W 124th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Jerk fried breast and Caribbean slaw & jerk mayo
Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.50
Fried chicken breast with pickles and creamy slaw.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Grilled chicken breast, avocado, lettuce, tomato, bacon and crushed ruffles & mayo
More about Harlem Shake - 124th & Lenox Ave, Harlem

