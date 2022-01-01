Hell's Kitchen restaurants you'll love
More about The Restaurant
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Macaroni & Cheese
|$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
|The salmon
|$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
|The Chicken
|$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
PIZZA
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Fettuccine Funghi Porcini
|$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
|Pasta alla Norma
|$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
|Pizza 4 Formaggi
|$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
947 8th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Baked Chicken Sand.
|$10.99
Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.
|Pernil with a Twist
|$11.99
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
|El Cubano- The Cuban
|$10.99
Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten
More about Finn's Bagels
BAGELS • SANDWICHES
Finn's Bagels
477 10th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Avocado Toast
|$13.00
Open faced bagel with smashed avocado and chili flakes.
|Mango Tango
|$9.00
Non-fat yogurt, mango, banana, pineapple juice & protein powder.
|Lox, Egg & Onion
|$8.25
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Popular items
|Friedman's Club
|$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
|Dinner Grain Bowl
|$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
More about Little Pie Company
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Mississippi Mud Pie 10"
|$38.00
Romance the chocolate lover in all of us, this sinful seducer is made up of quality imported Belgian chocolate, brownie streusel and a chocolate glaze in a chocolate cookie crust. No wonder it flies off our shelves. Serve with freshly whipped cream or ice cream. (serves 8-10)
|Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie
It’s not your ordinary pie. Our signature pie is baked with hand-sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream and topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel.
|Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie 10"
|$38.00
Our signature pie is baked with hand-sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream and topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel. (serves 8-10)
More about Burger World Inc
Burger World Inc
534 9th Avenue NSTORE, NY
|Popular items
|Burger Authority
|$7.95
Caramelized onion, sauteed mushroom, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, chipotle
|Vegan Salad
|$9.00
Romain, Kale, Chickpeas, beets, onions, roasted pumpkin seed with dressing
|Grilled Chicken Burger
|$7.00
Romaine, Plum tomato, avocado, red onion, pickle, mayo
More about Sesamo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Roasted Chicken
|$32.00
½ roast chicken, mashed potato, garlic, lotus root, lemon
|Calamari fritti
|$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
More about 313 West 57th Street
313 West 57th Street
313 West 57th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 366 West 46 Street
366 West 46 Street
366 West 46 Street, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about Nizza
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
grilled radicchio, caesar vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan
|PEPPERONI
|$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, nduja & basil
|RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
|$19.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce