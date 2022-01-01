Hell's Kitchen restaurants you'll love

Hell's Kitchen restaurants
Toast

Must-try Hell's Kitchen restaurants

The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Macaroni & Cheese$16.00
Shells in a creamy white Beschemel with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmesan.
The salmon$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
The Chicken$28.00
Pan Seared Chicken With Tri-Color Carrots In a Lemon Caper Sauce Over whipped potatoes
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana image

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccine Funghi Porcini$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
Pasta alla Norma$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
Pizza 4 Formaggi$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine image

 

Sophie's Cuban Cuisine

947 8th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Baked Chicken Sand.$10.99
Our slow roasted baked chicken, placed on cuban bread, topped with our marinated onions, and dressed with mayo.
Pernil with a Twist$11.99
Roasted Pork, Mayo, Onions, Sophie's Famous Green Sauce, and 3 pieces of yummy Sweet Plantains. Contains Gluten
El Cubano- The Cuban$10.99
Made with our delicous Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Mayo, Mustard, and Garlic Sauce . Contatins Gluten
Finn's Bagels image

BAGELS • SANDWICHES

Finn's Bagels

477 10th Ave, New York

Avg 3.5 (77 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Avocado Toast$13.00
Open faced bagel with smashed avocado and chili flakes.
Mango Tango$9.00
Non-fat yogurt, mango, banana, pineapple juice & protein powder.
Lox, Egg & Onion$8.25
Friedman's image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Friedman's Club$18.00
Bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, herb aioli on toasted sourdough with vinegar chips.
Dinner Grain Bowl$16.00
Choice of rice or quinoa, bok choy, broccoli, carrots, bean sprouts, edamame, sesame-lime vinaigrette
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
Little Pie Company image

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Mississippi Mud Pie 10"$38.00
Romance the chocolate lover in all of us, this sinful seducer is made up of quality imported Belgian chocolate, brownie streusel and a chocolate glaze in a chocolate cookie crust. No wonder it flies off our shelves. Serve with freshly whipped cream or ice cream. (serves 8-10)
Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie
It’s not your ordinary pie. Our signature pie is baked with hand-sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream and topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel.
Sour Cream Apple Walnut Pie 10"$38.00
Our signature pie is baked with hand-sliced Granny Smith apples, fresh sour cream and topped with brown sugar, cinnamon and walnut streusel. (serves 8-10)
Burger World Inc image

 

Burger World Inc

534 9th Avenue NSTORE, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Burger Authority$7.95
Caramelized onion, sauteed mushroom, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato, chipotle
Vegan Salad$9.00
Romain, Kale, Chickpeas, beets, onions, roasted pumpkin seed with dressing
Grilled Chicken Burger$7.00
Romaine, Plum tomato, avocado, red onion, pickle, mayo
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Chicken$32.00
½ roast chicken, mashed potato, garlic, lotus root, lemon
Calamari fritti$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
313 West 57th Street image

 

313 West 57th Street

313 West 57th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
366 West 46 Street image

 

366 West 46 Street

366 West 46 Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Criollas image

 

Criollas

1000S 8th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Pick A Bagel- W 31st

132 west 31 street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nizza image

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
grilled radicchio, caesar vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan
PEPPERONI$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, nduja & basil
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$19.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce
Map

Map

