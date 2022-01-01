Hell's Kitchen Italian restaurants you'll love
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
|Fettuccine Funghi Porcini
|$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
|Pasta alla Norma
|$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
|Pizza 4 Formaggi
|$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sesamo
764 10th Avenue, New York
|Roasted Chicken
|$32.00
½ roast chicken, mashed potato, garlic, lotus root, lemon
|Calamari fritti
|$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
|Chicken Parmesan
|$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|CAESAR SALAD
|$13.00
grilled radicchio, caesar vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan
|PEPPERONI
|$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, nduja & basil
|RIGATONI ALLA VODKA
|$19.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce