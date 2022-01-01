Hell's Kitchen Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Hell's Kitchen restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Hell's Kitchen

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana image

PIZZA

NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fettuccine Funghi Porcini$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
Pasta alla Norma$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
Pizza 4 Formaggi$19.00
Mozzarella, gorgonzola, ricotta, stracchino cheese, basil
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roasted Chicken$32.00
½ roast chicken, mashed potato, garlic, lotus root, lemon
Calamari fritti$15.00
herb & szechuan flour, tomato sauce, lime
Chicken Parmesan$24.00
Buttermilk, panko, spaghetti
More about Sesamo
Nizza image

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
CAESAR SALAD$13.00
grilled radicchio, caesar vinaigrette, croutons, parmesan
PEPPERONI$18.00
tomato, mozzarella, nduja & basil
RIGATONI ALLA VODKA$19.00
Slightly spicy tomato cream sauce
More about Nizza

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Hell's Kitchen

Salmon

Chicken Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Hell's Kitchen to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston