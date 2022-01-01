Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Hell's Kitchen

Go
Hell's Kitchen restaurants
Toast

Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Friedmans Hell's Kitchen

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Avocado Toast$17.00
More about Friedmans Hell's Kitchen
Banner pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sesamo

764 10th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (508 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Toast$14.00
avocado mash, poached egg, akkawi cheese
More about Sesamo

Browse other tasty dishes in Hell's Kitchen

Mac And Cheese

Chocolate Cake

Cake

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Parmesan

Tiramisu

Pies

Bruschetta

Map

More near Hell's Kitchen to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (529 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (191 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (233 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (869 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (346 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston