Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cannolis in
Hell's Kitchen
/
New York
/
Hell's Kitchen
/
Cannolis
Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve cannolis
PIZZA
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
Avg 4.5
(21 reviews)
Cannoli Siciliani
$8.00
Small cannoli stuffed with sheep milk ricotta and pistacchio
More about Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
MINI CANNOLI
$7.00
More about Nizza
Browse other tasty dishes in Hell's Kitchen
Chocolate Lava Cake
Calamari
Chicken Sandwiches
Gnocchi
Cheesecake
Margherita Pizza
Pappardelle
Octopus
More near Hell's Kitchen to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(128 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.3
(37 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
Avg 4.3
(32 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.2
(23 restaurants)
Nolita
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(57 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(559 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(267 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(212 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(263 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.3
(303 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(375 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston