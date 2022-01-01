Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cannolis in Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen restaurants
Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve cannolis

Item pic

PIZZA

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cannoli Siciliani$8.00
Small cannoli stuffed with sheep milk ricotta and pistacchio
More about Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
Nizza image

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
MINI CANNOLI$7.00
More about Nizza

