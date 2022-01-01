Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen restaurants
Toast

Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve cheesecake

Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Homemade Cheesecake$9.00
Strawberry compote
More about Friedman's
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
NY Cheesecake
Our famous New York Cheesecake sends the senses reeling with a creamy, yet slightly dense, combination of fresh cream cheese, pure vanilla, and all natural ingredients that rest in a golden graham cracker crust. Serve with fresh fruit or fruit glaze to complement the rich flavors.
More about Little Pie Company
Item pic

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
RICOTTA CHEESECAKE$9.00
lemon custard, gluten free biscotti crust
More about Nizza

