Chocolate cake in Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve chocolate cake
More about Friedman's
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Little Pie Company
PIES
Little Pie Company
424 W 43rd St, New York
|Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
We wanted to meet three important goals with our chocolate cake: It should be very moist. It should have a rich chocolate taste and it should be luxurious. These are the qualities we trust you will find and enjoy in our Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.