Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Hell's Kitchen

Go
Hell's Kitchen restaurants
Toast

Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Item pic

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Chocolate , Almonds , Vanilla Ice Cream
More about Friedman's
Item pic

PIES

Little Pie Company

424 W 43rd St, New York

Avg 4.4 (1914 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake
We wanted to meet three important goals with our chocolate cake: It should be very moist. It should have a rich chocolate taste and it should be luxurious. These are the qualities we trust you will find and enjoy in our Old-Fashioned Chocolate Cake.
More about Little Pie Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Hell's Kitchen

Octopus

Spaghetti

Pies

Salmon

Calamari

Pappardelle

Cheesecake

Bruschetta

Map

More near Hell's Kitchen to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (514 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (186 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (266 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston