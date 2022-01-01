Fried chicken sandwiches in Hell's Kitchen

Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

The Restaurant image

 

The Restaurant

506 9th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried chicken sandwich$18.00
More about The Restaurant
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Friedman's

450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
More about Friedman's

