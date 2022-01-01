Fried chicken sandwiches in
Hell's Kitchen
/
New York
/
Hell's Kitchen
/
Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
No reviews yet
Fried chicken sandwich
$18.00
More about The Restaurant
Friedman's
450 10th Avenue NY NY, New York
No reviews yet
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$18.00
Boneless thigh, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sriracha aioli on a brioche bun with herb fries
More about Friedman's
Browse other tasty dishes in Hell's Kitchen
Grilled Chicken
Pappardelle
Salmon
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Hell's Kitchen to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(41 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Harlem
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Greenwich Village
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Nolita
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Yorkville
Avg 4.1
(11 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(32 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(117 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(107 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(496 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(215 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston