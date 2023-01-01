Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Margherita pizza in
Hell's Kitchen
/
New York
/
Hell's Kitchen
/
Margherita Pizza
Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve margherita pizza
PIZZA
Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
801 9th Avenue, New York
Avg 4.5
(21 reviews)
Pizza Margherita
$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
No reviews yet
GFF Margherita Pizza
$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Nizza
