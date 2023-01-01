Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Margherita pizza in Hell's Kitchen

Go
Hell's Kitchen restaurants
Toast

Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve margherita pizza

Pizza Margherita image

PIZZA

Norma Gastronomia Siciliana

801 9th Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pizza Margherita$18.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil
More about Norma Gastronomia Siciliana
Nizza image

 

Nizza

630 9th Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
GFF Margherita Pizza$20.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil
More about Nizza

