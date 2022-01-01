Salmon in Hell's Kitchen
Hell's Kitchen restaurants that serve salmon
More about The Restaurant
The Restaurant
506 9th Ave, New York
|The salmon
|$29.00
Salmon seared till golden brown served with cauliflower puree , sautee broccoli with pineapple salsa
More about Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
Sophie's Cuban Cuisine
947 8th Avenue, New York
|Salmon Special
|$16.99
Our salmon is always filleted fresh and seasoned with salt, pepper, white wine, olive oil, and basted with a peruvian dried red pepper base.
More about Nizza
Nizza
630 9th Avenue, New York
|SALMON AQUA PAZZA
|$25.00
toasted fregola sarda, roasted kohlrabi,
tomato - seafood broth, meyer lemon oil