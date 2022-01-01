Kips Bay restaurants you'll love
Kips Bay's top cuisines
Must-try Kips Bay restaurants
More about Hill and Bay
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Hill and Bay
581 2nd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|H&B Classic Burger
|$15.95
Black angus blend, romaine, tomato, red onion.
|Salmon Burger
|$17.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
|Wings
|$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
More about NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
NORMA Gastronomia Siciliana
438 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Pasta alla Norma
|$20.00
Gragnano’s paccheri with fresh tomato and garlic sauce, basil, eggplant, pecorino & ricotta salata cheese
|Tagliolini Lamb
|$21.00
Home made spaghetti with braised lamb, served with crambled goat cheese
|Fettuccine Funghi Porcini
|$26.00
Home made fettuccine with sautéed fresh imported porcini
More about The Flying Cock
The Flying Cock
497 third avenue, new york
|Popular items
|Bang Bang Cauliflower
|$14.00
Crispy baked cauliflower bites, creamy sweet-spicy chili sauce
|Buffalo Style Wings
|$15.00
Served with blue cheese
|Beef Burger
|$16.00
Hand Cut Fries
lettuce & tomato
Add:
American, Cheddar, Swiss $1.50
Jalapeno, sautéed onions, bacon $1.50
Avocado, onion rings $2
More about Sunflower Gramercy
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
Sunflower Gramercy
335 3rd Ave, New York