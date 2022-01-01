Kips Bay bars & lounges you'll love

Kips Bay restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Kips Bay

Hill and Bay image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Hill and Bay

581 2nd Ave, New York

Avg 3.8 (874 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
H&B Classic Burger$15.95
Black angus blend, romaine, tomato, red onion.
Salmon Burger$17.95
Avocado, arugula, balsamic, red onion.
Wings$9.95
Choice of buffalo or Asian glazed.
More about Hill and Bay
The Flying Cock image

 

The Flying Cock

497 third avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bang Bang Cauliflower$14.00
Crispy baked cauliflower bites, creamy sweet-spicy chili sauce
Buffalo Style Wings$15.00
Served with blue cheese
Beef Burger$16.00
Hand Cut Fries
lettuce & tomato
Add:
American, Cheddar, Swiss $1.50
Jalapeno, sautéed onions, bacon $1.50
Avocado, onion rings $2
More about The Flying Cock
Tara Rose image

FRENCH FRIES

Tara Rose

384 Third Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (440 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Tara Rose
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

367 3rd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.2 (999 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brussels Basket$11.00
Spiced Rubbed Chicken Breast$22.00
Elote Caesar$14.00
More about Handcraft Kitchen & Cocktails

