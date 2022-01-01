Little Italy restaurants you'll love

Go
Little Italy restaurants
Toast

Little Italy's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Latin American
Scroll right

Must-try Little Italy restaurants

Seamore's image

 

Seamore's

390 Broome S, New Yor

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Fish & Chips$24.00
daily catch, tartar sauce, pickled veggies
Seamore's Burger$20.00
double beef patty, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, special sauce
More about Seamore's
La Esquina - SoHo image

TACOS • TAPAS

La Esquina - SoHo

114 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.8 (2928 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
ELOTE CALLEJERO$4.00
Grilled corn, queso cotija, mayonnaise
& chili powder
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
GUACAMOLE DE LA ESQUINA$7.00
La Esquina signature Guacamole
More about La Esquina - SoHo
Charley St. image

 

Charley St.

41 Kenmare Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lean Tahini Time$12.90
Butternut Coconut Spread, Arugula, Cauliflower Rice, Cauliflower, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Walnuts, Your choice of Protein, Lemon Tahini
Lean Say Hi To Kale$12.90
Butternut Coconut Spread Base, Kale, Cauliflower Rice, Apple & Carrot Slaw, Cauliflower, Walnuts, your choice of protein. (Sauce recommendation- Magic Green)
Toned Healthy Hash$12.90
Avocado, Arugula, quinoa, Caramelized onion, Brussels Sprouts, Sweet Potato, Your Choice of Protein (Sauce Recommendation: Roast Beet Tomato Garlic or Hot Sauce)
More about Charley St.

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Little Italy

Tacos

Map

More near Little Italy to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston