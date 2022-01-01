Tacos in Little Italy
Little Italy restaurants that serve tacos
More about Seamore's
Seamore's
390 Broome S, New Yor
|Baja Crispy Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
|Grilled Shrimp Tacos
|$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
|Baja Seared Fish Tacos
|$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
More about La Esquina - SoHo
TACOS • TAPAS
La Esquina - SoHo
114 Kenmare St, New York
|CARNITAS TACO
|$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
|TACO DE CAMARON
|$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
|PESCADO TACO
|$4.95
Grilled market fish, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion