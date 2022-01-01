Tacos in Little Italy

Baja Crispy Fish Tacos image

 

Seamore's

390 Broome S, New Yor

No reviews yet
Baja Crispy Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
Grilled Shrimp Tacos$18.00
roasted tomatillo salsa verde, cabbage slaw, corn tortilla
Baja Seared Fish Tacos$17.00
avocdo, cabbage slaw, chipotle mayo, corn tortillas
CARNITAS TACO image

TACOS • TAPAS

La Esquina - SoHo

114 Kenmare St, New York

Avg 3.8 (2928 reviews)
Takeout
CARNITAS TACO$4.95
Roasted pork, tomatillo salsa,
cilantro & onion
TACO DE CAMARON$4.95
Grilled shrimp, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
PESCADO TACO$4.95
Grilled market fish, cabbage, avocado salsa, chipotle mayo & pickled red onion
