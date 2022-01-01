Lower East Side restaurants you'll love

Must-try Lower East Side restaurants

Dhamaka image

 

Dhamaka

119 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (113 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Rajasthani Khargosh (Rabbit)$190.00
Hunter's Feast!
This dish is required to pre-order 48 hours before dine in. Its a whole rabbit served with sides that can serve 3-4 guests.
whole rabbit, yogurt, cloves
Cake Fee$3.00
Chena Poda$12.00
More about Dhamaka
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab

95 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (227 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
3-pack of Salted Chocolate Coffee Pecan$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated with salted pecan and topped with coffee drizzle
The Oat Float™ - Root Beer$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural root beer soda
More about Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
Dudleys image

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Dudleys
Williamsburg Pizza - LES image

 

Williamsburg Pizza - LES

277 Broome Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Margherita LG$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
The Brooklyn LG$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
Bianco (medium)$19.50
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parsley and parmigiano-reggiano.
More about Williamsburg Pizza - LES
Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

379 Grand St., New York

Avg 4.5 (7378 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
More about Doughnut Plant
The Grand Delancey image

 

The Grand Delancey

115 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
TO GO The Alchemist Focal Banger, American IPA (16 oz.)$10.00
American IPA / Vermont / 7.0%
American IPA with Citra & Mosaic hops.
TO GO Great Notion Triple Blueberry Shake, Fruited Sour Ale (16 oz.)
Fruited Sour Ale / Oregon / 10.0%
Triple Blueberry Shake is a Fruited Sour Ale saturated with heaps of blueberry and finished off with vanilla.
TO GO The Alchemist Heady Topper, Double IPA (16 oz.)$10.00
Double IPA / Vermont / 8.0%
Brewed since 2003, this renowned Double IPA is packed full of hops. Heady Topper was designed to showcase the complex flavors and aromas produced by its proprietary blend of six hops. It is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. Instead, you should expect wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage.
More about The Grand Delancey
Barrio Chino image

 

Barrio Chino

253 Broome Street, NY

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
Tacos Pescado$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
3 Tacos Pescado$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
More about Barrio Chino
SET-LES image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
Surf & Turf Sliders$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
More about SET-LES
Kings County Imperial image

 

Kings County Imperial

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
General Tso's Chicken$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
Angry Pig$12.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
Wok Seared Peashoots$14.00
charred garlic
More about Kings County Imperial
Fat Choy image

 

Fat Choy

250 Broome St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Rice, Beans, and Greens$8.00
Cilantro, ginger, scallion. Gluten free
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Green Salad$6.00
Chinese ranch, Asian fines herbes. Gluten free
Currently served without rice pearls.
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Smashed Cucumbers$8.00
Sesame dressing and leopard sauce
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
More about Fat Choy
Trapizzino image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Trapizzino

144 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (511 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Tuscan Kale Salad$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.
Rigatoni Ragu$17.00
A Roman classic - rigatoni mezze cooked al dente and served in our slow cooked beef ragu (grass-fed beef, Heritage pork, tomato).
More about Trapizzino
Cafe Katja image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Cafe Katja

79 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (1415 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Mashed Potato$8.00
Creamy & light
Apple Strudel$11.00
apples and golden raisins wrapped in flaky pastry
Emmentaler Sausage$19.00
Savoy Cabbage, Quark Dumplings & peppercorn sauce
More about Cafe Katja
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banana bread$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
Avo Toast #2$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Boulton & Watt image

 

Boulton & Watt

5 avenue a, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Escargot$15.00
Garlic Herb Compound Butter, Grilled Country Bread
Steak Frites$28.00
Hanger Steak, Roasted Garlic, Bordelaise, Rosemary Sea Salt Fries
Spaghetti Alla Burrata$19.00
House Made Pasta, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Parmesan
More about Boulton & Watt
Sami & Susu image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sami & Susu

190 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pita$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
Mom's Chicken Soup$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
Beef Tongue Baguette$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
More about Sami & Susu
Russ & Daughters Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Cream Cheese
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Market Line image

 

Market Line

115 Delancey St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cheese Square$23.00
Our square pizza dough with mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses, tomato sauce, and garlic
Classic Cheese$24.00
Tomato sauce and our blend of cheeses.
Chopped Romaine Salad$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Onion, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini, Olives, Parmesan
More about Market Line
375° Chicken 'n Fries image

FRENCH FRIES

375° Chicken 'n Fries

124 Ludlow Street, New York

Avg 4 (329 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Ludlow Fries$10.00
Cheddar sauce, bacon, sriracha mayo, chipotle Mayo, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno salsa, jalapeno ranch, fried onions
Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop$8.00
with Samurai Sauce and Sesame
Truffle Parmesan Fries$10.00
Truffle oil, parmesan, truffle mayo
More about 375° Chicken 'n Fries
Saigon Social image

NOODLES

Saigon Social

172 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Noodles$10.00
egg noodles. garlic. pepper. butter. cilantro. fried garlic.
Grilled Pork Banh Mi$14.00
grilled lemongrass pork, pate, mayo, pickled carrots & daikon cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, baguette
Crab & Pork Rolls$14.00
Smallhold maitake mushroom, woodear, crispy shallots, rice roll, cilantro, nuoc mam cham
More about Saigon Social
Sweet Chick image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

178 Ludlow Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN, FULL WAFFLE)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
More about Sweet Chick
Mother Duck image

NOODLES

Mother Duck

167 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (102 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
MD Salad$12.00
More about Mother Duck
173 Orchard St image

 

173 Orchard St

173 Orchard St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 173 Orchard St
Que Chevere image

FRENCH FRIES

Que Chevere

115 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
More about Que Chevere
Remedy Diner image

 

Remedy Diner

245 East Houston Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Remedy Diner
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • CRAB

Sup Crab NYC

97 Bowery, New York

Avg 4.1 (644 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Snow Crab Legs
Poseidon Combo
Sautéed Fresh Peas Shoot 清炒豆苗$18.00
More about Sup Crab NYC
Restaurant banner

 

Friedmans on Grand

359 Grand Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Melt$13.00
Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
Vegetable Potstickers$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedmans on Grand
Restaurant banner

PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salty Chocolate Chess Slice$6.50
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.
Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
More about Petee's Pie Company
Restaurant banner

 

Peppa's - LES

96 Stanton Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Peppa's - LES
SakaMai image

 

SakaMai

157 Ludlow Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Uni Mazemen$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
Crispy Octopus$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil
Egg On Egg On Egg$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg
More about SakaMai

