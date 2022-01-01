Lower East Side restaurants you'll love
Lower East Side's top cuisines
Must-try Lower East Side restaurants
Dhamaka
119 Delancey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Rajasthani Khargosh (Rabbit)
|$190.00
Hunter's Feast!
This dish is required to pre-order 48 hours before dine in. Its a whole rabbit served with sides that can serve 3-4 guests.
whole rabbit, yogurt, cloves
|Cake Fee
|$3.00
|Chena Poda
|$12.00
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Whipped - Urban Dessert Lab
95 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|3-pack of Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookie
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated in chocolate cookie crumble and topped with peanut butter drizzle
|3-pack of Salted Chocolate Coffee Pecan
|$7.25
Our signature chocolate base coated with salted pecan and topped with coffee drizzle
|The Oat Float™ - Root Beer
|$7.50
Made with our signature sweet creme soft serve and natural root beer soda
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Dudleys Chop Salad
|$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
|Little Gem Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Organic Eggs
|$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
Williamsburg Pizza - LES
277 Broome Street, New York
|Popular items
|Margherita LG
|$27.00
Basil, parmigiano-reggiano, olive oil, fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round only.
|The Brooklyn LG
|$23.50
Grande mozzarella and tomato sauce. Round pizza only
|Bianco (medium)
|$19.50
Fresh mozzarella, ricotta, parsley and parmigiano-reggiano.
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
379 Grand St., New York
|Popular items
|Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
|Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
|Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
The Grand Delancey
115 Delancey St, New York
|Popular items
|TO GO The Alchemist Focal Banger, American IPA (16 oz.)
|$10.00
American IPA / Vermont / 7.0%
American IPA with Citra & Mosaic hops.
|TO GO Great Notion Triple Blueberry Shake, Fruited Sour Ale (16 oz.)
Fruited Sour Ale / Oregon / 10.0%
Triple Blueberry Shake is a Fruited Sour Ale saturated with heaps of blueberry and finished off with vanilla.
|TO GO The Alchemist Heady Topper, Double IPA (16 oz.)
|$10.00
Double IPA / Vermont / 8.0%
Brewed since 2003, this renowned Double IPA is packed full of hops. Heady Topper was designed to showcase the complex flavors and aromas produced by its proprietary blend of six hops. It is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. Instead, you should expect wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage.
Barrio Chino
253 Broome Street, NY
|Popular items
|Fresh Guacamole Con Totopos
|$13.00
Chef’s guacamole recipe
w/ house-made chips y salsa roja
|Tacos Pescado
|$12.00
2 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
|3 Tacos Pescado
|$18.00
3 Tacos: Mahi Mahi pan seared with chipotlé lime mayo, mango, cilantro & red onion
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders
|$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
|Surf & Turf Sliders
|$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
|NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
Kings County Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Popular items
|General Tso's Chicken
|$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
|Angry Pig
|$12.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
|Wok Seared Peashoots
|$14.00
charred garlic
Fat Choy
250 Broome St, New York
|Popular items
|Rice, Beans, and Greens
|$8.00
Cilantro, ginger, scallion. Gluten free
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
|Green Salad
|$6.00
Chinese ranch, Asian fines herbes. Gluten free
Currently served without rice pearls.
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
|Smashed Cucumbers
|$8.00
Sesame dressing and leopard sauce
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Trapizzino
144 Orchard Street, New York
|Popular items
|Tuscan Kale Salad
|$13.00
Cavolo nero (dark Tuscan kale) tossed with garlic & anchovy dressing and topped with toasted breadcrumbs and Parmigiano-Reggiano.
|Polpetta al Sugo (Meatball)
|$9.00
Freshly baked pizza bianca filled with Nonna's beef meatball in a hearty tomato sauce.
|Rigatoni Ragu
|$17.00
A Roman classic - rigatoni mezze cooked al dente and served in our slow cooked beef ragu (grass-fed beef, Heritage pork, tomato).
SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Cafe Katja
79 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Mashed Potato
|$8.00
Creamy & light
|Apple Strudel
|$11.00
apples and golden raisins wrapped in flaky pastry
|Emmentaler Sausage
|$19.00
Savoy Cabbage, Quark Dumplings & peppercorn sauce
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Banana bread
|$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
|Avo Toast #2
|$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
Boulton & Watt
5 avenue a, new york
|Popular items
|Escargot
|$15.00
Garlic Herb Compound Butter, Grilled Country Bread
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
Hanger Steak, Roasted Garlic, Bordelaise, Rosemary Sea Salt Fries
|Spaghetti Alla Burrata
|$19.00
House Made Pasta, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Parmesan
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sami & Susu
190 Orchard Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Pita
|$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
|Mom's Chicken Soup
|$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
|Beef Tongue Baguette
|$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
|Cream Cheese
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
Market Line
115 Delancey St, New York
|Popular items
|Cheese Square
|$23.00
Our square pizza dough with mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone cheeses, tomato sauce, and garlic
|Classic Cheese
|$24.00
Tomato sauce and our blend of cheeses.
|Chopped Romaine Salad
|$10.00
Chopped Romaine, Onion, Bell Peppers, Pepperoncini, Olives, Parmesan
FRENCH FRIES
375° Chicken 'n Fries
124 Ludlow Street, New York
|Popular items
|Ludlow Fries
|$10.00
Cheddar sauce, bacon, sriracha mayo, chipotle Mayo, pickled jalapeno, jalapeno salsa, jalapeno ranch, fried onions
|Sweet Chili Chick 'n Pop
|$8.00
with Samurai Sauce and Sesame
|Truffle Parmesan Fries
|$10.00
Truffle oil, parmesan, truffle mayo
NOODLES
Saigon Social
172 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Garlic Noodles
|$10.00
egg noodles. garlic. pepper. butter. cilantro. fried garlic.
|Grilled Pork Banh Mi
|$14.00
grilled lemongrass pork, pate, mayo, pickled carrots & daikon cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, sambal, baguette
|Crab & Pork Rolls
|$14.00
Smallhold maitake mushroom, woodear, crispy shallots, rice roll, cilantro, nuoc mam cham
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick
178 Ludlow Street, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN, FULL WAFFLE)
|$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
173 Orchard St
173 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
SEAFOOD • CRAB
Sup Crab NYC
97 Bowery, New York
|Popular items
|Snow Crab Legs
|Poseidon Combo
|Sautéed Fresh Peas Shoot 清炒豆苗
|$18.00
Friedmans on Grand
359 Grand Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$13.00
Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
PIES
Petee's Pie Company
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Salty Chocolate Chess Slice
|$6.50
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.
|Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice
|$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
SakaMai
157 Ludlow Street, New York
|Popular items
|Uni Mazemen
|$35.00
sea urchin, bamboo shoot, wood ear mushroom, wagyu reduction
|Crispy Octopus
|$22.00
togarashi lemon aioli, shiokombu, lemon oil
|Egg On Egg On Egg
|$28.00
sea urchin, kaluga caviar, scrambled egg