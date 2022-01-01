Lower East Side restaurants you'll love

Double IPA / Vermont / 8.0%

Brewed since 2003, this renowned Double IPA is packed full of hops. Heady Topper was designed to showcase the complex flavors and aromas produced by its proprietary blend of six hops. It is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. Instead, you should expect wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage.

