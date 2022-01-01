Lower East Side American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Lower East Side
More about SET-LES
BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
SET-LES
127 Ludlow St, New York
|Popular items
|Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders
|$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
|Surf & Turf Sliders
|$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
|NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)
|$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
More about Boulton & Watt
Boulton & Watt
5 avenue a, new york
|Popular items
|Escargot
|$15.00
Garlic Herb Compound Butter, Grilled Country Bread
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
Hanger Steak, Roasted Garlic, Bordelaise, Rosemary Sea Salt Fries
|Spaghetti Alla Burrata
|$19.00
House Made Pasta, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Parmesan
More about Sweet Chick
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick
178 Ludlow Street, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN, FULL WAFFLE)
|$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
More about 173 Orchard St
173 Orchard St
173 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about Friedmans on Grand
Friedmans on Grand
359 Grand Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$13.00
Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce