Lower East Side American restaurants you'll love

SET-LES image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

SET-LES

127 Ludlow St, New York

Avg 4.1 (1358 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bulgogi Cheesesteak Sliders$18.00
Korean BBQ Marinated Sliced Ribeye, Bell Peppers, Tempura Onion Ring & Tex-Mex Cheese w/ Chipotle Mayo
Surf & Turf Sliders$24.00
Dry Aged Burger, Tempura Shrimp, Caramelized Onions, Thai Chili Peppers, Fried Shallots, Chipotle Aioli
NYC Chopped Cheese Tacos (3)$16.00
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Tater Tots, Pico De Gallo & Chipotle Aioli
More about SET-LES
Boulton & Watt image

 

Boulton & Watt

5 avenue a, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Escargot$15.00
Garlic Herb Compound Butter, Grilled Country Bread
Steak Frites$28.00
Hanger Steak, Roasted Garlic, Bordelaise, Rosemary Sea Salt Fries
Spaghetti Alla Burrata$19.00
House Made Pasta, Burrata, Heirloom Tomato, Pesto, Parmesan
More about Boulton & Watt
Sweet Chick image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

178 Ludlow Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN, FULL WAFFLE)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
More about Sweet Chick
173 Orchard St image

 

173 Orchard St

173 Orchard St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 173 Orchard St
Restaurant banner

 

Friedmans on Grand

359 Grand Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Melt$13.00
Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
Vegetable Potstickers$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedmans on Grand

