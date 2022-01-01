Lower East Side breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Lower East Side

Dudleys image

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Dudleys
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banana bread$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
Avo Toast #2$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Sweet Chick image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Sweet Chick

178 Ludlow Street, New York

Avg 4.1 (2017 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Classic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN, FULL WAFFLE)$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
More about Sweet Chick
Remedy Diner image

 

Remedy Diner

245 East Houston Street, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Remedy Diner
Restaurant banner

 

Friedmans on Grand

359 Grand Street, New York City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Tuna Melt$13.00
Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.
Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
Vegetable Potstickers$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce
More about Friedmans on Grand

