Lower East Side breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Lower East Side
More about Dudleys
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Dudleys Chop Salad
|$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
|Little Gem Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Organic Eggs
|$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Banana bread
|$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
|Avo Toast #2
|$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
More about Sweet Chick
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick
178 Ludlow Street, New York
|Popular items
|Classic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN, FULL WAFFLE)
|$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of fried chicken paired with a whole waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
More about Friedmans on Grand
Friedmans on Grand
359 Grand Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Tuna Melt
|$13.00
Tuna salad, aged cheddar, tomato on toasted rye with fries.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
brioche bun, boneless thigh, pickles, spicy honey mustard, fries
|Vegetable Potstickers
|$7.00
Sriracha aioli and ginger soy sauce