Lower East Side cafés you'll love

More about Dudleys
Dudleys
85 Orchard Street, New York City
|Popular items
|Dudleys Chop Salad
|$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
|Little Gem Caesar Salad
|$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
|Organic Eggs
|$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Doughnut Plant
DONUTS
Doughnut Plant
379 Grand St., New York
|Popular items
|Crème Brulee
|$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
|Classic Sprinkle
|$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
|Vanilla Bean
|$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Good Thanks Cafe
131 orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Banana bread
|$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
|Avo Toast #2
|$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
|Avocado Toast
|$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
More about Sami & Susu
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Sami & Susu
190 Orchard Street, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken Pita
|$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
|Mom's Chicken Soup
|$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
|Beef Tongue Baguette
|$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Russ & Daughters Cafe
127 Orchard St, New York
|Popular items
|Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
|Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
|Cream Cheese
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
More about Petee's Pie Company
PIES
Petee's Pie Company
61 Delancey Street, New York
|Popular items
|Salty Chocolate Chess Slice
|$6.50
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.
|Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice
|$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
|Hudson Valley Apple Slice
|$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.