Lower East Side cafés you'll love

Go
Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Must-try cafés in Lower East Side

Dudleys image

 

Dudleys

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Dudleys Chop Salad$15.00
Broccolini, Grilled Cabbage, Edamame, Avocado, Crispy Chickpeas, Herbs, Chickpea Dressing
Little Gem Caesar Salad$15.00
Croutons, Boquerones, Parmigiano Reggiano Cheese, Caesar Dressing
Organic Eggs$10.00
Two Eggs Any Style, Salsa Verde, Toast + Salad.
More about Dudleys
Doughnut Plant image

DONUTS

Doughnut Plant

379 Grand St., New York

Avg 4.5 (7378 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Crème Brulee$4.25
Our signature doughnut: filled with our own vanilla bean custard and individually torched to caramelize the sugar topping for a true brulee crunch. The Original Crème Brulee Doughnut.
Classic Sprinkle$3.25
Our mini yeast doughnut with fresh raspberry glaze and all natural carnival sprinkles.
Vanilla Bean$4.25
Covered in a Madagascar vanilla bean glaze. For the traditionalists.
More about Doughnut Plant
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Banana bread$8.00
Gluten free banana bread served with
burnt honey buttercream.
Avo Toast #2$15.00
Seeded sourdough, avocado, beet relish, fresh cucumber, Zataar, goat cheese, lemon.
Avocado Toast$11.00
Made to order diced avocado, Lemon, sea salt, ground pepper, micro-greens, on sourdough. We recommend you add a bunch of add ons.…
More about Good Thanks Cafe
Sami & Susu image

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Sami & Susu

190 Orchard Street, New York

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Pita$13.00
harissa, chopped salad, tahini, half-sour pickle
Mom's Chicken Soup$12.00
matzoh ball, chicken thighs, carrots, dill
Beef Tongue Baguette$14.00
aioli, arugula, anchovy-dill vinaigrette
More about Sami & Susu
Russ & Daughters Cafe image

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Russ & Daughters Cafe

127 Orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (3552 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Matzo Ball Soup
Our traditional recipe includes chicken broth made from scratch, vegetables and handmade matzo balls. Now you can have comfort and tradition any time of year.
Gaspe Nova Smoked Salmon
Mild and succulent, this is classic nova at its best. The pure, fresh North Atlantic taste and satiny texture will be savored by any palate.
Cream Cheese
The freshness, quality, and double-whipped goodness of our cream cheese cannot be matched.
More about Russ & Daughters Cafe
Restaurant banner

PIES

Petee's Pie Company

61 Delancey Street, New York

Avg 4.7 (3097 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salty Chocolate Chess Slice$6.50
Chess pie is a classic southern dish based on some of our favorite ingredients: butter, eggs, buttermilk, and sugar. This version is flavored with sea salt, bittersweet chocolate and cocoa.
Lavish Chocolate Cream Slice$7.25
A rich, old-fashioned chocolate pudding made with bittersweet chocolate and cocoa, topped with dollops of fresh whipped cream and real gold leaf-adorned chocolate flakes.
Hudson Valley Apple Slice$6.50
New York State grows more apple varieties than any other, and our single varietal apple pies are a celebration of classic New York and heirloom varietals. We add just enough sugar and spices to enhance their natural flavor.
More about Petee's Pie Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Lower East Side

Kale Salad

Cookies

Waffles

Tacos

Caesar Salad

Chopped Salad

Dumplings

Pretzels

Map

More near Lower East Side to explore

Flatiron

Avg 4 (28 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston