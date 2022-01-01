Lower East Side Chinese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Lower East Side

Kings County Imperial image

 

Kings County Imperial

168 1/2 Delancey St, New York

General Tso's Chicken$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
Angry Pig$12.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
Wok Seared Peashoots$14.00
charred garlic
Fat Choy image

 

Fat Choy

250 Broome St, New York

Rice, Beans, and Greens$8.00
Cilantro, ginger, scallion. Gluten free
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Green Salad$6.00
Chinese ranch, Asian fines herbes. Gluten free
Currently served without rice pearls.
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Smashed Cucumbers$8.00
Sesame dressing and leopard sauce
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
Restaurant banner

SEAFOOD • CRAB

Sup Crab NYC

97 Bowery, New York

Avg 4.1 (644 reviews)
Snow Crab Legs
Poseidon Combo
Sautéed Fresh Peas Shoot 清炒豆苗$18.00
