Lower East Side Chinese restaurants you'll love

More about Kings County Imperial
Kings County Imperial
168 1/2 Delancey St, New York
|Popular items
|General Tso's Chicken
|$24.00
tangerine peel, black vinegar, sesame
|Angry Pig
|$12.00
Chinese hanging pork, smoked tofu, snap pea, egg, ginger
|Wok Seared Peashoots
|$14.00
charred garlic
More about Fat Choy
Fat Choy
250 Broome St, New York
|Popular items
|Rice, Beans, and Greens
|$8.00
Cilantro, ginger, scallion. Gluten free
*Note: If you plan to eat at our outdoor tables, please order at the store, not online. It helps us avoid extra production costs and makes sure your food is extra fresh!*
|Green Salad
|$6.00
Chinese ranch, Asian fines herbes. Gluten free
Currently served without rice pearls.
|Smashed Cucumbers
|$8.00
Sesame dressing and leopard sauce
