Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate milkshakes in Lower East Side

Go
Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Lower East Side restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes

Item pic

 

Wolfnights®- Rivington St

99 Rivington St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake$7.99
More about Wolfnights®- Rivington St
Item pic

 

Wolfnights®-MacDougal St

121 West 3rd Street, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate or Vanilla Milkshake$7.99
More about Wolfnights®-MacDougal St

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower East Side

Waffles

Short Ribs

Kale Salad

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

Croissants

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Lower East Side to explore

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (574 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1524 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (309 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (82 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston