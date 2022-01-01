Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Lower East Side

Go
Lower East Side restaurants
Toast

Lower East Side restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

 

Dudley's

85 Orchard Street, New York City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$4.00
Freshly Baked Buttery Croissants
More about Dudley's
Good Thanks Cafe image

 

Good Thanks Cafe

131 orchard St, New York

Avg 4.6 (407 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Croissant$4.00
More about Good Thanks Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Lower East Side

Kale Salad

Cookies

Avocado Toast

Map

More near Lower East Side to explore

Flatiron

Avg 4.2 (61 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Greenwich Village

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Nolita

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

TriBeCa

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

South Village

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Morningside Heights

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chinatown

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (51 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (532 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (136 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1411 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (520 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (289 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston