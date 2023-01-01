Garlic chicken in Lower East Side
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Sweet Chick - LES
178 Ludlow Street, New York
|Honey Garlic Chicken Tenders & Waffles
|$16.00
4 boneless chicken tenders tossed in our warm honey garlic sauce, paired with a full waffle. Served with hot sauce, maple syrup, and our signature butters on the side.
|Honey Garlic Chicken & Waffles (BONE-IN)
|$16.00
2 bone-in pieces of Fried Chicken tossed in Warm Honey Garlic Sauce served with your choice of waffle, house-made butters, and maple syrup.