Manhattan Valley restaurants you'll love

Manhattan Valley restaurants
Manhattan Valley's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Burger
BBQ
Salad
Vietnamese
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Manhattan Valley restaurants

Arco Cafe image

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe$17.90
with pecorino cheese & black pepper
Malloreddos alla Campidanese$16.90
in hearty tomato & sweet sausage sauce
Branzino$24.90
Grilled Mediterranean branzino fillet served with sauteed broccoli rabe & mashed potatoes
Saiguette image

 

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Roast pork Sandwich$11.00
Roast Pork Shoulder W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
Pho
Thin rice noodle, w. beef broth, onions, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno and hoisin sriracha for meat dipping
Thin rice noodle w. beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, basil, lime on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
MAKANA image

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$7.95
Pan-seared Japanese pork dumplings, served with our homemade sauce.
BBQ Pork Taco$9.95
Grilled tender pork, Hawaiian slaw, toasted sesame seeds, spicy mayo.
BBQ Chicken$13.95
Hawaiian’s favorite Island style BBQ chicken. Grilled to perfection!
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Riverside Quinoa$15.00
Quinoa, Arugula, Artichoke & Hearts of Palm, Avocado, roasted peppers, chickpeas, tomato, almonds, feta, honey pepper vinaigrette
Fish Tacos$15.00
Avocado cream, Red Cabbage, Mango
& Cucumber Salsa
795 Columbus Ave image

 

795 Columbus Ave

795 Columbus Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Freda's Cuisine image

 

Freda's Cuisine

993 Columbus Avenue, New York

Avg 4.1 (1258 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Jerk Chicken$15.50
Cafe Viva image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Cafe Viva

2578 Broadway, New York

Avg 4.6 (2294 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Napoletana$15.95
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CALZONES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Pie Pie Pizza

924 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.7 (655 reviews)
Takeout
