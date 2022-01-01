Manhattan Valley restaurants you'll love
More about Arco Cafe
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe
|$17.90
with pecorino cheese & black pepper
|Malloreddos alla Campidanese
|$16.90
in hearty tomato & sweet sausage sauce
|Branzino
|$24.90
Grilled Mediterranean branzino fillet served with sauteed broccoli rabe & mashed potatoes
More about Saiguette
Saiguette
935 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Roast pork Sandwich
|$11.00
Roast Pork Shoulder W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
|Pho
Thin rice noodle, w. beef broth, onions, scallion, cilantro, lime, bean sprout, jalapeno and hoisin sriracha for meat dipping
|Pho
Thin rice noodle w. beef broth, onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout, basil, lime on the side. Hoisin Sriracha for meat dipping.
More about MAKANA
MAKANA
161 W. 106th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pork Dumplings
|$7.95
Pan-seared Japanese pork dumplings, served with our homemade sauce.
|BBQ Pork Taco
|$9.95
Grilled tender pork, Hawaiian slaw, toasted sesame seeds, spicy mayo.
|BBQ Chicken
|$13.95
Hawaiian’s favorite Island style BBQ chicken. Grilled to perfection!
More about Ellington in the Park
FRENCH FRIES
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Riverside Quinoa
|$15.00
Quinoa, Arugula, Artichoke & Hearts of Palm, Avocado, roasted peppers, chickpeas, tomato, almonds, feta, honey pepper vinaigrette
|Fish Tacos
|$15.00
Avocado cream, Red Cabbage, Mango
& Cucumber Salsa
More about 795 Columbus Ave
795 Columbus Ave
795 Columbus Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about Freda's Cuisine
Freda's Cuisine
993 Columbus Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Jerk Chicken
|$15.50
More about Cafe Viva
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Cafe Viva
2578 Broadway, New York
|Popular items
|Small Napoletana
|$15.95
Regular Crust with Mozarella Cheese & Organic Tomato Sauce.