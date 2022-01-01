Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Manhattan Valley

Manhattan Valley restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Valley restaurants that serve apple salad

Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Apple Salad$14.00
granny smith apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese over mixed greens - lemon vinaigrette
More about Ellington in the Park
Item pic

WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Wolfnights®- Broadway

2675 Broadway, New York

Avg 4 (5 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Arugula & Apple Salad (v, gf, k)$0.00
baby arugula topped with apples, Kohlrabi, cashew, edamame, sumac, citrus sumac vinaigrette
Arugula & Apple Salad (v, gf, k)$0.00
baby arugula topped with apples, Kohlrabi, cashew, edamame, sumac, citrus sumac vinaigrette
More about Wolfnights®- Broadway

