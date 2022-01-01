Apple salad in Manhattan Valley
Ellington in the Park
Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York
|Apple Salad
|$14.00
granny smith apples, walnuts, dried cranberries, goat cheese over mixed greens - lemon vinaigrette
WRAPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Wolfnights®- Broadway
2675 Broadway, New York
|Arugula & Apple Salad (v, gf, k)
|$0.00
baby arugula topped with apples, Kohlrabi, cashew, edamame, sumac, citrus sumac vinaigrette
