Crispy chicken in Manhattan Valley

Manhattan Valley restaurants
Manhattan Valley restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Saiguette

935 Columbus Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (534 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken cutlet Sandwich$11.00
Crispy Fried Chicken Cutlet W. Cucumber, pickle carrot, pickle jalapeño , cilantro, spicy chili mayo on our home baked bread.
Crispy Chicken Cutlet$15.00
Fillet of chicken breast marinated w. nine spices, dredge in yam flour and fry, served w. chili lime sauce, sided w. pickle carrot/cucumber, tomato and cucumber
More about Saiguette
Ellington in the Park

2745 Broadway, Manhattan

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Coleslaw, & Spicy Mayo
More about Ellington in the Park

