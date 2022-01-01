Fish tacos in Manhattan Valley

Go
Manhattan Valley restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Valley restaurants that serve fish tacos

MAKANA image

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish Taco$9.95
Panko crusted white fish, Hawaiian slaw, maui onion, wasabi aji sauce.
More about MAKANA
Ellington in the Park image

FRENCH FRIES

Ellington in the Park

Riverside Dr & 103rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (450 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$15.00
Avocado cream, Red Cabbage, Mango
& Cucumber Salsa
More about Ellington in the Park

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Valley

Tacos

Dumplings

Salmon

Map

More near Manhattan Valley to explore

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston