Salmon in Manhattan Valley

Go
Manhattan Valley restaurants
Toast

Manhattan Valley restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

PASTA • SEAFOOD

Arco Cafe

886 Amsterdam Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (388 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmone alla Griglia$23.90
Grilled salmon fillet served with wilted kale & mashed potatoes
More about Arco Cafe
MAKANA image

 

MAKANA

161 W. 106th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Poké$14.95
OCEAN: (Tuna + Salmon Poke)$17.95
More about MAKANA

Browse other tasty dishes in Manhattan Valley

Tacos

Dumplings

Fish Tacos

Map

More near Manhattan Valley to explore

West Village

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

East Village

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Harlem

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Financial District

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Yorkville

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Theater District

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston