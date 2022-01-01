Salmon in
Manhattan Valley
/
New York
/
Manhattan Valley
/
Salmon
Manhattan Valley restaurants that serve salmon
PASTA • SEAFOOD
Arco Cafe
886 Amsterdam Ave, New York
Avg 4.6
(388 reviews)
Salmone alla Griglia
$23.90
Grilled salmon fillet served with wilted kale & mashed potatoes
More about Arco Cafe
MAKANA
161 W. 106th Street, New York
No reviews yet
Salmon Poké
$14.95
OCEAN: (Tuna + Salmon Poke)
$17.95
More about MAKANA
