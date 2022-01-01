Midtown East restaurants you'll love

Toast

Must-try Midtown East restaurants

Upside Pizza image

 

Upside Pizza

20 East 40th Street, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Sicilian Pepperoni$40.00
Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Low Moisture Mozzarella, Premium Cupping Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Crispy Cheese Crust.
Upside Down Sicilian$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, EVOO, Homemade Sourdough Breadcrumbs, Sicilian Oregano & Parmigiano - Sauce on Top. Crispy Cheese Crust.
Norm's Spicy Vodka Pie$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Vodka Sauce. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano. (A little kick, not too spicy.)
The Greats of Craft image

 

The Greats of Craft

983 1st Ave, New York

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Americano$3.50
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Hamburger$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
The Old Fashioned$10.00
Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce
Go! Go! Curry! image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

235 East 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grand Slam$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Coke (Can)$2.00
Can of coca-cola
NERAI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
Organic Chicken Platter$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
Greek Salad$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
NAYA Mezze & Grill image

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL

NAYA Mezze & Grill

1057 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (2788 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kafta Sayniyé$24.00
Tabboulé$12.00
Fired Kibbe$24.00
Brother Jimmy's BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brother Jimmy's BBQ

181 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.6 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
"LOW AND SLOW" SMOKED BBQ BRISKET$28.00
Our beloved Brother Jimmy’s Competition Winning Black Angus Brisket. Smoked for up to 14 hours over Hickory wood
DIXIE CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Onion Ring
AWARD WINNING RIBS by the pound (5-7 ribs )$27.00
"Fall Off the Bone" St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
Gai Chicken & Rice image

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
REGULAR FRIES$5.00
Crispy crunchy French fries
EXTRA FRIED CHICKEN$4.55
Hand breaded crispy chicken thighs served with a side off Sweet chili sauce
STEAMED DARK MEAT$12.95
(KHAO-MAN-GAI)
Traditional steamed boneless chicken thighs with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings (7)$16.00
buffalo style with blue cheese sauce or honey bbq with house ranch
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
M&M Pancakes$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street image

 

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

20 East 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CESARE SALAD$18.00
PIZZA MARINARA$19.00
PIZZA CALABRESE$27.00
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Banh-Mi (sandwich)$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Salad Bowl$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

18 E 39th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pinocchio$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Fratelli D'Italia$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Gothamist$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
JoJu image

 

JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi$11.95
Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
#6B. Vegetarian Ginger Beef Bowl$13.95
Sauteed mock "beef" (soy and tofu-based)
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl$13.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
Sabai Thai image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Curry Puff$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
Som Tam$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Housemade Wollensky's Burger$25.00
Served with Waffle Fries
S&W Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin$57.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach$47.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Served with Small Creamed Spinach
Ruby's Cafe image

PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ruby's Cafe

442 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.6 (6106 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fries$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning, Truffle Aioli.
Fried Chicken Burger$14.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
Bronte$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta.
Socarrat Paella Bar image

 

Socarrat Paella Bar

953 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Datiles$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
Pescado y Marisco$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
Pimientos de Padron$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
TacoVision image

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
Rice & Beans$5.00
queso cotija
Magnolia Bakery image

 

Magnolia Bakery

107 E 42nd St, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Billionaire Banana Pudding Medium to go$7.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Cupcake to go$3.95
A banana cupcake made with mini chocolate chips, filled with Nutella and iced with a smooth and creamy Nutella buttercream.
Nare Sushi image

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll$19.00
Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Toku-Jo Sushi$41.00
Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list
Misoshiru$6.00
Made with house blend miso paste
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Magic Miso$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Soup Of The Day$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
Botanical Menu$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
Crave Fishbar - Midtown image

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Soup$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
Frida Midtown image

 

Frida Midtown

214 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JALEITA$18.00
SWEET PLATAINS$5.00
ENCHILADAS$26.00
1003-han image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

1003-han

17 E 31st St, New York

Avg 4.6 (9242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(L) KFC$13.00
(L) Dumpling$8.00
514 3rd Ave image

 

514 3rd Ave

514 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
Bierhaus NYC image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bierhaus NYC

712 Third Avenue, New York

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Le Jardinier image

 

Le Jardinier

610 Lexington Avenue, New York

Avg 4.6 (271 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Shun image

 

Shun

610 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tap Haus 33 image

FRENCH FRIES

Tap Haus 33

14 E 33rd St, New York

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
