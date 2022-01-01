Midtown East restaurants you'll love
Midtown East's top cuisines
Must-try Midtown East restaurants
Upside Pizza
20 East 40th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Sicilian Pepperoni
|$40.00
Sauce, Sicilian Oregano, Low Moisture Mozzarella, Premium Cupping Pepperoni & Parmigiano Reggiano. Crispy Cheese Crust.
|Upside Down Sicilian
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, EVOO, Homemade Sourdough Breadcrumbs, Sicilian Oregano & Parmigiano - Sauce on Top. Crispy Cheese Crust.
|Norm's Spicy Vodka Pie
|$32.00
Low Moisture Mozzarella, Fresh Mozzarella, Spicy Vodka Sauce. Finished with Parmigiano Reggiano. (A little kick, not too spicy.)
The Greats of Craft
983 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Hamburger
|$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|The Old Fashioned
|$10.00
Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce
Go! Go! Curry!
235 East 53rd Street, New York
|Popular items
|Grand Slam
|$34.95
15 oz. rice, 1 pork and 1 chicken katsu, 2 sausages, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Coke (Can)
|$2.00
Can of coca-cola
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
|Organic Chicken Platter
|$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
|Greek Salad
|$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL
NAYA Mezze & Grill
1057 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Kafta Sayniyé
|$24.00
|Tabboulé
|$12.00
|Fired Kibbe
|$24.00
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brother Jimmy's BBQ
181 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|"LOW AND SLOW" SMOKED BBQ BRISKET
|$28.00
Our beloved Brother Jimmy’s Competition Winning Black Angus Brisket. Smoked for up to 14 hours over Hickory wood
|DIXIE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Onion Ring
|AWARD WINNING RIBS by the pound (5-7 ribs )
|$27.00
"Fall Off the Bone" St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
Gai Chicken & Rice
158 E 45th St, New York
|Popular items
|REGULAR FRIES
|$5.00
Crispy crunchy French fries
|EXTRA FRIED CHICKEN
|$4.55
Hand breaded crispy chicken thighs served with a side off Sweet chili sauce
|STEAMED DARK MEAT
|$12.95
(KHAO-MAN-GAI)
Traditional steamed boneless chicken thighs with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Popular items
|Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings (7)
|$16.00
buffalo style with blue cheese sauce or honey bbq with house ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
|M&M Pancakes
|$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
|Popular items
|CESARE SALAD
|$18.00
|PIZZA MARINARA
|$19.00
|PIZZA CALABRESE
|$27.00
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
|Banh-Mi (sandwich)
|$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
|Salad Bowl
|$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
18 E 39th Street, New York
|Popular items
|Pinocchio
|$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Fratelli D'Italia
|$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Gothamist
|$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi
|$11.95
Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
|#6B. Vegetarian Ginger Beef Bowl
|$13.95
Sauteed mock "beef" (soy and tofu-based)
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
|#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$13.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Homemade Curry Puff
|$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
|Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
|Som Tam
|$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Housemade Wollensky's Burger
|$25.00
Served with Waffle Fries
|S&W Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin
|$57.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
|Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach
|$47.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Served with Small Creamed Spinach
PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ruby's Cafe
442 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Fries
|$7.00
Crispy Fries, Secret Seasoning, Truffle Aioli.
|Fried Chicken Burger
|$14.50
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Spicy Mayo, Pickles & Coleslaw On A Sesame Bun.
|Bronte
|$15.00
Premium Seasoned Beef, Tomato, Lettuce, Sweet Chilli Sauce, Mayo & Swiss Cheese on Toasted Ciabatta.
Socarrat Paella Bar
953 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Datiles
|$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
|Pescado y Marisco
|$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
|Pimientos de Padron
|$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
|Popular items
|Breakfast Taco
|$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
|Mexican Street Corn
|$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
|Rice & Beans
|$5.00
queso cotija
Magnolia Bakery
107 E 42nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Billionaire Banana Pudding Medium to go
|$7.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
|Billionaire Banana Pudding Small to go
|$5.25
This decadent banana pudding is made with layers of vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, bananas, double fudge brownie bits and caramel.
|Chocolate Hazelnut Banana Cupcake to go
|$3.95
A banana cupcake made with mini chocolate chips, filled with Nutella and iced with a smooth and creamy Nutella buttercream.
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll
|$19.00
Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.
|Toku-Jo Sushi
|$41.00
Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list
|Misoshiru
|$6.00
Made with house blend miso paste
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
666 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Magic Miso
|$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
|Soup Of The Day
|$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
|Botanical Menu
|$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Soup
|$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
|Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
|Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab
|$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
Frida Midtown
214 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|JALEITA
|$18.00
|SWEET PLATAINS
|$5.00
|ENCHILADAS
|$26.00
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
1003-han
17 E 31st St, New York
|Popular items
|(L) KFC
|$13.00
|(L) Dumpling
|$8.00
514 3rd Ave
514 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bierhaus NYC
712 Third Avenue, New York
- 2