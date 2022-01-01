Midtown East American restaurants you'll love

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Proper Cobb$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
Hamburger$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
The Old Fashioned$10.00
Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings (7)$16.00
buffalo style with blue cheese sauce or honey bbq with house ranch
Buffalo Chicken Nachos$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
M&M Pancakes$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream
More about The Horny Ram
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill image

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Housemade Wollensky's Burger$25.00
Served with Waffle Fries
S&W Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin$57.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach$47.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Served with Small Creamed Spinach
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
514 3rd Ave image

 

514 3rd Ave

514 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 514 3rd Ave
Tap Haus 33 image

FRENCH FRIES

Tap Haus 33

14 E 33rd St, New York

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tap Haus 33

