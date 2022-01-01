Midtown East American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Midtown East
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st)
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|The Proper Cobb
|$12.00
Mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, hard boiled egg, Danish blue cheese, grape tomatoes, ciabatta croutons, blue cheese dressing
|Hamburger
|$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|The Old Fashioned
|$10.00
Extra juicy with double American cheese, griddled onions, and classic pink sauce
More about The Horny Ram
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
|Popular items
|Dry Rubbed Chicken Wings (7)
|$16.00
buffalo style with blue cheese sauce or honey bbq with house ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Nachos
|$18.00
queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream
|M&M Pancakes
|$16.00
Chocolate m&m filled pancakes, topped with maple syrup, whipped cream
More about Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky/Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Housemade Wollensky's Burger
|$25.00
Served with Waffle Fries
|S&W Prime Dry-Aged Sirloin
|$57.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
|Grill Filet with Creamed Spinach
|$47.00
Add your favorite steak topping: Cajun, Au Poivre, Roquefort.
Served with Small Creamed Spinach
More about 514 3rd Ave
514 3rd Ave
514 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.