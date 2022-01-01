Midtown East bars & lounges you'll love

The Greats of Craft image

 

The Greats of Craft

983 1st Ave, New York

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Americano$3.50
More about The Greats of Craft
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE
Brother Jimmy's BBQ image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Brother Jimmy's BBQ

181 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 3.6 (866 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
"LOW AND SLOW" SMOKED BBQ BRISKET$28.00
Our beloved Brother Jimmy’s Competition Winning Black Angus Brisket. Smoked for up to 14 hours over Hickory wood
DIXIE CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Onion Ring
AWARD WINNING RIBS by the pound (5-7 ribs )$27.00
"Fall Off the Bone" St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
More about Brother Jimmy's BBQ
Sabai Thai image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Curry Puff$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
Som Tam$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
More about Sabai Thai
Socarrat Paella Bar image

 

Socarrat Paella Bar

953 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Datiles$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
Pescado y Marisco$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
Pimientos de Padron$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
More about Socarrat Paella Bar
Nare Sushi image

 

Nare Sushi

115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll$19.00
Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.
Toku-Jo Sushi$41.00
Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list
Misoshiru$6.00
Made with house blend miso paste
More about Nare Sushi
Le Botaniste image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Magic Miso$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
Soup Of The Day$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
Botanical Menu$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Crave Fishbar - Midtown image

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Soup$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Frida Midtown image

 

Frida Midtown

214 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
JALEITA$18.00
SWEET PLATAINS$5.00
ENCHILADAS$26.00
More about Frida Midtown
1003-han image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

1003-han

17 E 31st St, New York

Avg 4.6 (9242 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
(L) KFC$13.00
(L) Dumpling$8.00
More about 1003-han
514 3rd Ave image

 

514 3rd Ave

514 3rd Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smokey Bird Combo$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
More about 514 3rd Ave
Bierhaus NYC image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Bierhaus NYC

712 Third Avenue, New York

Avg 4.3 (873 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Bierhaus NYC
Tap Haus 33 image

FRENCH FRIES

Tap Haus 33

14 E 33rd St, New York

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
More about Tap Haus 33
Blooms Tavern image

 

Blooms Tavern

208 East 58th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Blooms Tavern
Lagos Restaurant and Lounge image

 

Lagos Restaurant and Lounge

306 E 49th steet, New York

Avg 4 (180 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Lagos Restaurant and Lounge
Restaurant banner

 

Casa Lever

390 Park Avenue, New York

Avg 4.6 (2569 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Paillard di Pollo$42.00
chicken paillard, pickled radish, roasted kabocha and butternut squash
Il Tiramisù$15.00
mascarpone, savoiardi, espresso
Casa Lever Salad$27.00
organic misticanza, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives, grape tomatoes, radishes
More about Casa Lever

