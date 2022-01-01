Midtown East bars & lounges you'll love
The Greats of Craft
983 1st Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Latte
|$4.00
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Brother Jimmy's BBQ
181 Lexington Ave, New York
|Popular items
|"LOW AND SLOW" SMOKED BBQ BRISKET
|$28.00
Our beloved Brother Jimmy’s Competition Winning Black Angus Brisket. Smoked for up to 14 hours over Hickory wood
|DIXIE CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$15.00
Fried Chicken, Jalapeno Jack Cheese, Onion Ring
|AWARD WINNING RIBS by the pound (5-7 ribs )
|$27.00
"Fall Off the Bone" St. Louis Style Pork Ribs
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Homemade Curry Puff
|$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
|Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
|Som Tam
|$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
Socarrat Paella Bar
953 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Datiles
|$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
|Pescado y Marisco
|$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
|Pimientos de Padron
|$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
|Popular items
|Salmon Mille-Feuille Roll
|$19.00
Layered spicy salmon, seared salmon, avocado, jalapeno and sushi rice. Topped with tobiko and eel sauce and spicy mayo.
|Toku-Jo Sushi
|$41.00
Deluxe assortment of nine piece sushi and one roll from basic roll list
|Misoshiru
|$6.00
Made with house blend miso paste
SOUPS
Le Botaniste
666 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Magic Miso
|$14.95
Gluten free noodles, miso broth, green peas, free range tofu, root vegetables, served with ginger velevet dressing.
Contains : tamari, miso, onion, garlic, cashew, ginger, seaweed, cilantro.
|Soup Of The Day
|$7.75
Our vegetable of the day soup contains: onion, garlic, salt, olive oil. Gluten free crackers on request. Gluten free. Organic.
|Botanical Menu
|$15.25
Soup of the day with your choice of one half-portion bowl. Gluten free. Organic.
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Cauliflower Soup
|$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
|Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
|Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab
|$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
Frida Midtown
214 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|JALEITA
|$18.00
|SWEET PLATAINS
|$5.00
|ENCHILADAS
|$26.00
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
1003-han
17 E 31st St, New York
|Popular items
|(L) KFC
|$13.00
|(L) Dumpling
|$8.00
514 3rd Ave
514 3rd Ave, New York
|Popular items
|Smokey Bird Combo
|$16.00
Fried buttermilk all-natural chicken, smoked bacon, organic aged cheddar, organic green leaf, wild mushrooms, smokey sriracha, creamy honey mustard, brioche bun.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Bierhaus NYC
712 Third Avenue, New York
Casa Lever
390 Park Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Paillard di Pollo
|$42.00
chicken paillard, pickled radish, roasted kabocha and butternut squash
|Il Tiramisù
|$15.00
mascarpone, savoiardi, espresso
|Casa Lever Salad
|$27.00
organic misticanza, avocado, buffalo mozzarella, Castelvetrano olives, grape tomatoes, radishes