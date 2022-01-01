Midtown East cafés you'll love
The Greats of Craft
983 1st Ave, New York
|Latte
|$4.00
|Cappuccino
|$4.00
|Americano
|$3.50
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
|Banh-Mi (sandwich)
|$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
|Salad Bowl
|$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
SANDWICHES
Alidoro
18 E 39th Street, New York
|Pinocchio
|$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Fratelli D'Italia
|$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
|Gothamist
|$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata