Midtown East cafés you'll love

Toast

Must-try cafés in Midtown East

The Greats of Craft image

 

The Greats of Craft

983 1st Ave, New York

Avg 5 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Latte$4.00
Cappuccino$4.00
Americano$3.50
More about The Greats of Craft
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Banh-Mi (sandwich)$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Salad Bowl$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Alidoro image

SANDWICHES

Alidoro

18 E 39th Street, New York

Avg 4.6 (638 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pinocchio$14.50
prosciutto, sopressata, olive paste, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Fratelli D'Italia$16.00
porchetta, hot spread, basil pesto, arugula, sweet roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella
Gothamist$16.50
prosciutto, basil pesto, sun dried tomato paste, burrata
More about Alidoro
Restaurant banner

WRAPS

2Beans

100 Park Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (517 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about 2Beans

