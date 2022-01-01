Midtown East Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Midtown East
More about NERAI
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
|Popular items
|Salmon
|$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
|Organic Chicken Platter
|$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
|Greek Salad
|$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
More about FIG & OLIVE
SALADS
FIG & OLIVE
10 E 52nd St, New York
|Popular items
|Celebration Cake (Full)
|$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
|Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes
|$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
|Grass-Fed Hanger Steak
|$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
More about NAYA Mezze & Grill
WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL
NAYA Mezze & Grill
1057 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Kafta Sayniyé
|$24.00
|Tabboulé
|$12.00
|Fired Kibbe
|$24.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
|Popular items
|CESARE SALAD
|$18.00
|PIZZA MARINARA
|$19.00
|PIZZA CALABRESE
|$27.00
More about Socarrat Paella Bar
Socarrat Paella Bar
953 2nd Avenue, New York
|Popular items
|Datiles
|$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
|Pescado y Marisco
|$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
|Pimientos de Padron
|$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt