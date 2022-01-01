Midtown East Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Midtown East restaurants
Toast

Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Midtown East

NERAI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
Organic Chicken Platter$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
Greek Salad$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
More about NERAI
FIG & OLIVE image

SALADS

FIG & OLIVE

10 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.6 (10777 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Celebration Cake (Full)$29.00
Rich Layers of Dark Chocolate Ganache, Salted Caramel Sauce, Hazelnut Praline & Truffle Butter Cake Dusted with Cocoa Powder and Topped with Mixed Berries & Assorted Macarons.
Serves Four to Six.
Rainbow Carrots & Sweet Potatoes$16.00
Hummus, Toasted Seeds & Nuts, Pomegranate, Tahini & Harissa Oil.
Grass-Fed Hanger Steak$32.00
Roasted Hen of the Wood Mushrooms, Cassolette of Carrots & Pearl Onions, Candy Bacon, Crispy Crushed Potatoes with Parmesan, Chimichurri Sauce.
More about FIG & OLIVE
NAYA Mezze & Grill image

WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL

NAYA Mezze & Grill

1057 2nd Avenue, New York

Avg 4.5 (2788 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Kafta Sayniyé$24.00
Tabboulé$12.00
Fired Kibbe$24.00
More about NAYA Mezze & Grill
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street image

 

Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street

20 East 49th Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CESARE SALAD$18.00
PIZZA MARINARA$19.00
PIZZA CALABRESE$27.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Socarrat Paella Bar image

 

Socarrat Paella Bar

953 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Datiles$14.00
bacon wrapped dates stuffed
with valdeón cheese, almonds,
roasted apple purée
Pescado y Marisco$29.00
shrimp, scallops,
squid, mussels, cockles, white fish, snow peas,
peppers, tomato sofrito
Pimientos de Padron$12.00
shishito peppers, sea salt
More about Socarrat Paella Bar
TacoVision image

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Breakfast Taco$4.00
housemade chicken chorizo, local cage free egg, queso (contains: egg, garlic, onion, cilantro)
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
aioli, meyer lemon, queso fresco, chipotle morita
Rice & Beans$5.00
queso cotija
More about TacoVision

