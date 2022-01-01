Midtown East seafood restaurants you'll love
Must-try seafood restaurants in Midtown East
More about NERAI
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
NERAI
55 E 54th St, New York
Popular items
Salmon
|$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
Organic Chicken Platter
|$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
Greek Salad
|$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
More about Sabai Thai
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
Popular items
Homemade Curry Puff
|$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
Som Tam
|$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Crave Fishbar - Midtown
945 2nd Avenue, New York
Popular items
Cauliflower Soup
|$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos
|$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab
|$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili