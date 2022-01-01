Midtown East seafood restaurants you'll love

Must-try seafood restaurants in Midtown East

NERAI image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

NERAI

55 E 54th St, New York

Avg 4.5 (2339 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Salmon$36.00
pan seared Faroe Island salmon served over spinach rice
Organic Chicken Platter$29.00
served with tzatziki, lemon potatoes, cherry tomato salad, and grilled pita
Greek Salad$19.00
Tomato salad with feta, cucumber, onions, olives and croutons
More about NERAI
Sabai Thai image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Curry Puff$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
Som Tam$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
More about Sabai Thai
Crave Fishbar - Midtown image

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cauliflower Soup$13.00
cauliflower puree, chive gremolata, crispy fried oyster (gf, n)
Nashville Style Crispy Fish Tacos$12.00
cabbage, buttermilk dressing, cilantro, spicy (gf, s)
Calabresi Fusilli with Jonah Crab$31.00
lemon, shredded brussel sprouts, thai basil, ricotta salata, calabrian chili
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown
Chola image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD

Chola

232 E 58th Street, New York

Avg 4.2 (1656 reviews)
Takeout
More about Chola

Salmon

Curry

Lobsters

Kale Salad

Crispy Tacos

Calamari

Cookies

Cheesecake

