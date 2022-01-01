Midtown East Thai restaurants you'll love
Must-try Thai restaurants in Midtown East
More about Gai Chicken & Rice
Gai Chicken & Rice
158 E 45th St, New York
|Popular items
|REGULAR FRIES
|$5.00
Crispy crunchy French fries
|EXTRA FRIED CHICKEN
|$4.55
Hand breaded crispy chicken thighs served with a side off Sweet chili sauce
|STEAMED DARK MEAT
|$12.95
(KHAO-MAN-GAI)
Traditional steamed boneless chicken thighs with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce
More about Mama's Cupboard
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
|Banh-Mi (sandwich)
|$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
|Salad Bowl
|$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
More about Sabai Thai
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Popular items
|Homemade Curry Puff
|$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
|Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
|Som Tam
|$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts