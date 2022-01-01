Midtown East Thai restaurants you'll love

Go
Midtown East restaurants
Toast

Must-try Thai restaurants in Midtown East

Gai Chicken & Rice image

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
REGULAR FRIES$5.00
Crispy crunchy French fries
EXTRA FRIED CHICKEN$4.55
Hand breaded crispy chicken thighs served with a side off Sweet chili sauce
STEAMED DARK MEAT$12.95
(KHAO-MAN-GAI)
Traditional steamed boneless chicken thighs with ginger rice, lettuce, tomato, cucumber & a side of our Ginger chili sauce
More about Gai Chicken & Rice
Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Banh-Mi (sandwich)$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Salad Bowl$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
Sabai Thai image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Homemade Curry Puff$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
Gan Kiew Waan
green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoots, red bell peppers, eggplant, jalapenos
Som Tam$13.00
green papaya, string beans, tomatoes, carrots, chili, garlic, lime dressing, peanuts
More about Sabai Thai
OBAO image

BBQ • PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

OBAO

222 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4 (2282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about OBAO

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Midtown East

Salmon

Curry

Lobsters

Kale Salad

Crispy Tacos

Calamari

Cookies

Cheesecake

Map

More near Midtown East to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston