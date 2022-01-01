Midtown East Vietnamese restaurants you'll love
Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Midtown East
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Popular items
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
|Banh-Mi (sandwich)
|$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
|Salad Bowl
|$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|Popular items
|#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi
|$11.95
Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
|#6B. Vegetarian Ginger Beef Bowl
|$13.95
Sauteed mock "beef" (soy and tofu-based)
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
|#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$13.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots