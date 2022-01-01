Midtown East Vietnamese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Vietnamese restaurants in Midtown East

Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
Banh-Mi (sandwich)$8.95
baguette, pickled daikon, carrot and red cabbage, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno, spicy mayo
Salad Bowl$11.95
seasonal mixed salad, pickled carrots and daikon with a choice of protein and peanut on the side
More about Mama's Cupboard
JoJu image

 

JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
#5 Caramel Pork Banh mi$11.95
Sweet & savory pork glazed with Vietnamese Caramel sauce
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro
#6B. Vegetarian Ginger Beef Bowl$13.95
Sauteed mock "beef" (soy and tofu-based)
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl$13.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots
More about JoJu
OBAO image

BBQ • PHO • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

OBAO

222 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4 (2282 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about OBAO

