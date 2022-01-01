Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Avocado salad in
Midtown East
/
New York
/
Midtown East
/
Avocado Salad
Midtown East restaurants that serve avocado salad
Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
20 East 49th Street, New York
No reviews yet
HOUSE SALAD W AVOCADO
$19.00
More about Casa Limone - 20 E 49th Street
Nare Sushi
115 E 57TH STREET, NEW YORK
No reviews yet
Avocado Salad
$18.00
Sliced ripen avocado on organic greens. Served with creamy sesame dressing
More about Nare Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown East
Crab Rolls
Chicken Sandwiches
Rice Bowls
Chicken Curry
Chili
Salmon
Crispy Tacos
Octopus
More near Midtown East to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(128 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(65 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.3
(56 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(25 restaurants)
Washington Heights
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Kips Bay
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(26 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(42 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(514 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1315 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(538 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston