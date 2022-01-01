Bulgogi in Midtown East
Midtown East restaurants that serve bulgogi
More about JoJu
JoJu
555 5th Ave, New York
|#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl
|$13.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef.
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
|#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi
|$13.95
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a hint of mild kimchi.
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.