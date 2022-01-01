Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve bulgogi

#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl image

 

JoJu

555 5th Ave, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
#4B. Beef Bulgogi Bowl$13.95
Korean style thinly sliced rib-eye beef.
bowls come with pork house sauce, kimchi, pickled red onions, fresh cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, fresh cilantro, and fried shallots.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
#4 Beef Bulgogi Banh mi$13.95
Korean-style thinly sliced rib-eye beef with a hint of mild kimchi.
Sandwich come with toasted baguette, mayonnaise, cucumber, pickled daikon & carrots, cilantro.***Please notify a staff if you have dietary restrictions or allergies.
More about JoJu
Shiitake Bulgogi Japchae image

SMOKED SALMON • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

1001-take31

15 E 31st St, New York

Avg 4.4 (2602 reviews)
Shiitake Bulgogi Japchae$17.95
Stir-fried glass noodles with beef ribeye, shiitake mushrooms & vegetables in soy sauce
More about 1001-take31

