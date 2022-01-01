Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Carrot cake in
Midtown East
/
New York
/
Midtown East
/
Carrot Cake
Midtown East restaurants that serve carrot cake
SEAFOOD
Sabai Restaurant
432 Park Ave S, New York
Avg 4.6
(1440 reviews)
Carrot Cake
$17.00
3 Layer Carrot Cake
More about Sabai Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
Avg 4.4
(11550 reviews)
S&W Famous Carrot Cake
$13.00
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown East
Quesadillas
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Rolls
French Fries
Steamed Broccoli
Cookies
Chips And Salsa
Pork Belly
More near Midtown East to explore
Midtown West
Avg 4.2
(121 restaurants)
Upper West Side
Avg 4.3
(63 restaurants)
Upper East Side
Avg 4.2
(60 restaurants)
Lower East Side
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Hell's Kitchen
Avg 4.2
(24 restaurants)
Washington Heights
Avg 4.3
(15 restaurants)
Kips Bay
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
NoHo
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Alphabet City
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(59 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(553 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(79 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(447 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(296 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1471 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(608 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston