Carrot cake in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve carrot cake

SEAFOOD

Sabai Restaurant

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cake$17.00
3 Layer Carrot Cake
More about Sabai Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
S&W Famous Carrot Cake$13.00
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill

