Chili in Midtown East

Item pic

 

Gai Chicken & Rice

158 E 45th St, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI LIME WINGS (4PCS)$11.95
(PEEK-GAI) Crispy wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder ( 4 pcs )
** COOKED TO ORDER 7 - 8mns **
CHILI LIME WINGs (3pcs) & FRIES$12.95
(PEEK-GAI) 3 Crispy Whole wings tossed in chili-lime roasted rice powder served w/ a side of fries
** COOKED TO ORDER 7-8mns **
EXTRA GINGER CHILI$1.25
More about Gai Chicken & Rice
The Horny Ram image

 

The Horny Ram

951 second avenue, new york

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sweet Chili Salmon$28.00
seared salmon, thai fried rice, sweet chili sauce, kaffir lime
More about The Horny Ram
Spicy Chili Sin Carne image

SOUPS

Le Botaniste

666 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.5 (320 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Chili Sin Carne$15.25
Brown rice, chickpeas, kidney beans, lentils, quinoa, chili sin carne, ersatz sour cream, turmeric onion. Contains : Textured soy protein, miso, onion, garlic, tomato, cilantro. Gluten free. Organic.
More about Le Botaniste
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spicy Calabrian Chili Tuna Roll$18.00
calabrian chili, basil, garlic broccoli rabe
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown

