Chipotle chicken in
Midtown East
/
New York
/
Midtown East
/
Chipotle Chicken
Midtown East restaurants that serve chipotle chicken
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
No reviews yet
Chipotle BBQ Chicken Salad
$20.00
More about The Horny Ram
TACOS • TAPAS
TacoVision
244 E 53rd St, New York
Avg 4.3
(591 reviews)
Chicken Chipotle Tlayuda
$22.00
chipotle chicken, black bean puree, cabbage, queso fresco, habanero lime crema, red onion,
hatch chili green salsa
More about TacoVision
