Chips and salsa in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve chips and salsa

TACOS • TAPAS

TacoVision

244 E 53rd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (591 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bag of Chips and Salsa$7.00
your choice of 8oz bottle of TacoVision salsa, nixtamalized corn chips (contains: garlic, cilantro, chili)
More about TacoVision
Frida Midtown

214 E 52nd St, New York

Avg 4.3 (18 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS & SALSA$7.00
More about Frida Midtown

