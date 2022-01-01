Curry in Midtown East
Midtown East restaurants that serve curry
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Go! Go! Curry!
235 East 53rd Street, New York
|Pork Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Chicken Katsu Curry
|$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
|Home Run Pork Curry
|$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Mama's Cupboard
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
|Chicken curry puffs (3)
|$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
More about Sabai Thai
SEAFOOD
Sabai Thai
432 Park Ave S, New York
|Homemade Curry Puff
|$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry