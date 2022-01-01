Curry in Midtown East

Pork Katsu Curry image

 

Go! Go! Curry!

235 East 53rd Street, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried pork cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Chicken Katsu Curry$17.45
Panko-breaded fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with tonkatsu sauce, served with shredded cabbage and Japanese homemade curry over rice. Curry sauce contains pork.
Home Run Pork Curry$21.95
Rice, 1 sausage, pork katsu, 1 shrimp and 1 egg; served with homemade Japanese curry. Curry sauce contains pork.
More about Go! Go! Curry!
Chicken curry puff image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken curry puffs (3)$10.00
Curried minced chicken and sweet potatoes stuffed in homemade pastry served with cucumber salad
More about Mama's Cupboard
Homemade Curry Puff image

SEAFOOD

Sabai Thai

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Homemade Curry Puff$14.00
potatoes, green peas, carrots baked in roti canai pastry
More about Sabai Thai
Item pic

 

Crave Fishbar - Midtown

945 2nd Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Curry$39.00
chu chee curry, charred red onion, japanese eggplant, thai apple eggplant, fresh bamboo shoots (gf, s)
More about Crave Fishbar - Midtown

