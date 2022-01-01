Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Falafel sandwiches in
Midtown East
/
New York
/
Midtown East
/
Falafel Sandwiches
Midtown East restaurants that serve falafel sandwiches
WRAPS • PITAS • SALADS • FALAFEL
NAYA Mezze & Grill
1057 2nd Avenue, New York
Avg 4.5
(2788 reviews)
Falafel Sandwich
$9.00
Fried Chickpea Croquette · Tomato · Parsley · Pickled Turnips & Tahini Sauce
More about NAYA Mezze & Grill
The Horny Ram
951 second avenue, new york
No reviews yet
Falafel hummus sandwich
$17.00
More about The Horny Ram
