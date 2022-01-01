Fried pickles in Midtown East
Midtown East restaurants that serve fried pickles
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Cheeseburger
|$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|Hamburger
|$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
|Thick Cut Onion Rings
|$8.00
With chipotle ranch
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen
143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York
|Fried Pickles
|$10.00
Served with Ranch Dressing
|Beef Sliders
|$16.00
3 Beef sliders Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
|Foxy John's Burger
|$18.00
Flame Grilled Black Angus on a Potato Bun Crispy Onions, Pepper Jack & Chipotle Mayo