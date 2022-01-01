Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried pickles in Midtown East

Go
Midtown East restaurants
Toast

Midtown East restaurants that serve fried pickles

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) image

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheeseburger$9.50
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Hamburger$9.00
Choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and red onion
Thick Cut Onion Rings$8.00
With chipotle ranch
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
Main pic

 

Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

143 East 47th street 1st floor, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Pickles$10.00
Served with Ranch Dressing
Beef Sliders$16.00
3 Beef sliders Lettuce & Chipotle Mayo
Foxy John's Burger$18.00
Flame Grilled Black Angus on a Potato Bun Crispy Onions, Pepper Jack & Chipotle Mayo
More about Foxy Johns Bar & Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Midtown East

Crab Rolls

Chicken Satay

Hash Browns

Cheeseburgers

Pudding

Lobster Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Midtown East to explore

Midtown West

Avg 4.2 (128 restaurants)

Upper East Side

Avg 4.2 (65 restaurants)

Upper West Side

Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)

Lower East Side

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Hell's Kitchen

Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)

Washington Heights

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kips Bay

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

NoHo

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Alphabet City

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (527 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (60 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (414 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1382 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (560 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston