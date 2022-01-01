Grilled chicken in Midtown East
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
570 Lexington Avenue, New York
|Grilled Chicken and Brie
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
797 3rd Ave, New York
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$24.00