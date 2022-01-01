Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Item pic

 

Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue

570 Lexington Avenue, New York

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken and Brie$13.00
Grilled chicken, French brie, plum tomato, baby arugula, red onion and her mayo on toasted ciabatta
More about Schnipper's - Midtown East (51st) - 570 Lexington Avenue
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill

797 3rd Ave, New York

Avg 4.4 (11550 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$24.00
More about Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
Tam Sang image

NOODLES

Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Fire Grilled BBQ Chicken over rice$12.00
More about Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

