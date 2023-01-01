Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Massaman curry in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve massaman curry

Item pic

SEAFOOD

Sabai Restaurant

432 Park Ave S, New York

Avg 4.6 (1440 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Massaman Curry with Rotti$27.00
flank steak, massaman curry, potatoes, roti, peanuts
More about Sabai Restaurant
Item pic

NOODLES

Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
Massaman Peanut Curry$0.00
More about Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

