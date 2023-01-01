Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Noodle soup in
Midtown East
/
New York
/
Midtown East
/
Noodle Soup
Midtown East restaurants that serve noodle soup
Mama's Cupboard
235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York
Avg 4.6
(86 reviews)
Pho (noodle soup)
$13.95
More about Mama's Cupboard
NOODLES
Tam Sang Thai Kitchen
331 Lexington Ave, New York
Avg 4.3
(419 reviews)
wonton Chicken noodle soup Large
$15.00
Spicy lemongrass noodle soup seafood
$18.00
More about Tam Sang Thai Kitchen
