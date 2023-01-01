Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Midtown East

Midtown East restaurants
Midtown East restaurants that serve noodle soup

Mama's Cupboard image

 

Mama's Cupboard

235 E 53rd St Lower Level, New York

Avg 4.6 (86 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho (noodle soup)$13.95
Tam Sang image

NOODLES

Tam Sang Thai Kitchen

331 Lexington Ave, New York

Avg 4.3 (419 reviews)
Takeout
wonton Chicken noodle soup Large$15.00
Spicy lemongrass noodle soup seafood$18.00
